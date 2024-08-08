Charlie Puth takes songwriting tips from Taylor Swift for upcoming album

Charlie Puth and Taylor Swift have continued to show appreciation for each other throughout the years

Charlie Puth is venturing into new musical territory with his upcoming album, drawing inspiration from none other than Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old musician, known for his catchy rhythms and clever chord changes, is focusing on enhancing his storytelling through more nuanced lyrics this time around.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker shared his creative process while discussing his partnership with BIC for the back-to-school season.

“You can expect what you always expect from me, which is chords and key changes and what I think are interesting kind of rhythms in production sense,” Puth explained, adding, “But I want to enhance the storytelling aspect, especially in the lyrics.”

Puth revealed that Swift played a significant role in his new direction. “Taylor Swift kind of nudged me to do that as well,” he said. “That’s how she approaches her songwriting and that’s how I’ll approach this next album.”

Though Swift and Puth have never met in real life, their love of music has brought them together over the years.

In April, Swift name-dropped Puth in the title track of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The shout-out coincided with the release of Puth's latest single, Hero — a departure from his previous work. Announcing the song on Instagram, Puth expressed gratitude to Swift for encouraging him to release it.

“I’ve never put out a song like this before — it’s very different for me, but I want to thank @taylorswift for letting me know musically that I just couldn’t keep this on my hard drive any longer,” he wrote.