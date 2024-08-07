Prince William shares meaningful video after Harry, Meghan’s stunt

Prince William has seemingly reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to launch a project combating cyberbullying with a new video message.



The Prince of Wales has taken a thoughtful step to raise awareness about his Homewards project, which aims to help homeless people across the UK.

On August 7, the official Instagram page of Prince and Princess of Wales released a video, featuring artists, who are creating artworks to reach new audiences and provoke thought.

In this way, William has been trying to transform the conversation around homelessness with a fresh and artistic approach.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Art can be a powerful tool to help those with lived experience of homelessness, enabling people to share what happened to them and recover from the trauma of their experience."

"Some of the brilliant artists in our #Homewards Homelessness: Reframed exhibition sat down to share the stories that inspired their pieces."

Notably, these comments came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their new project titled Parents' Network in association with the couple's Archewell Foundation on August 4.



However, several royal fans and commentators claimed that the Montecito couple want to fight a battle against the growing issue of cyberbullying, and its negative impact on mental health, however, the two disturbed the mental health of cancer-stricken King Charles and Kate Middleton with their controversial statements.