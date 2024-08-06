Charles Cyphers, horror movie icon, dead at 85

Charles Cyphers, best known for his iconic role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween horror movie franchise, passed away on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 85, after a brief illness.

His manager confirmed the sad news with Variety, saying, “Charles was a lovable and sensitive man.”

He further added: “He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed.”

Cyphers' acting career was closely tied to director John Carpenter. He first worked with Carpenter on the 1976 film Assault on Precinct 13.

Then, he played Sheriff Brackett in Carpenter's 1978 film Halloween and its 1981 sequel.

Cyphers also appeared in Carpenter's The Fog (1980) and Escape From New York (1981). He reprised his role as Sheriff Brackett again in 2021's Halloween Kills.

“So sorry to hear about dear Chuck,” said Nancy Kyes, his co-star in Halloween, The Fog and Assault on Precinct 13.

“My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.”

The late actor was born on July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, NY.

He completed his graduation from California State University in American Academy of Dramatic Arts.