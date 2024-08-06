Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy’s candid confession about Taylor Swift’s cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine director addresses Taylor Swift's cameo in Marvel movie

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has recently confessed there is no Taylor Swift appearance in the movie.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shawn, who also appeared in Taylor’s short movie re-recording, revealed, “It was so very loud.”

“I definitely had moments where I was worried, I would disappoint people when they realised Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie,” he continued.

However, Shawn told EW, “There's no controlling the internet and rumors spread like wildfire.”

Addressing Taylor’s cameo in the movie, the director explained, “It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion.”

“Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor,” remarked the movie-maker.

Shawn mentioned, “But, yeah, those rumours were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”

Earlier in a statement to her Instagram Stories, Taylor pointed out, “Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.”

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” explained the singer.

Meanwhile, Taylor took a hilarious dig at Ryan, adding “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theatres.