Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy’s candid confession about Taylor Swift’s cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has recently confessed there is no Taylor Swift appearance in the movie.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shawn, who also appeared in Taylor’s short movie re-recording, revealed, “It was so very loud.”
“I definitely had moments where I was worried, I would disappoint people when they realised Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie,” he continued.
However, Shawn told EW, “There's no controlling the internet and rumors spread like wildfire.”
Addressing Taylor’s cameo in the movie, the director explained, “It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion.”
“Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor,” remarked the movie-maker.
Shawn mentioned, “But, yeah, those rumours were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”
Earlier in a statement to her Instagram Stories, Taylor pointed out, “Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.”
“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it,” explained the singer.
Meanwhile, Taylor took a hilarious dig at Ryan, adding “But that’s just Hugh for you!”
Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theatres.
Machine Gun Kelly credited on-again, off-again partner Megan Fox for his recovery
Candace Cameron Bure shared husband Val Bure’s Olympic medals on social media with followers
Halle Berry filed a bid in court to for ex Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy
Chris Evans couldn’t turn down Ryan Reynolds’ offer to cameo as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose finally settle their divorce after three months of seperation
Blake Lively shares if her and Ryan Reynolds’ kids ready to watch her movies