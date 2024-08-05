Suri Cruise spotted crying on phone while out and about in New York

Katie Holmes praises daughter Suri’s unique fashion sense.

Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was seen having an emotional moment on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

Photographs captured Suri breaking down in tears during a phone call, visibly distressed as she walked through the city.

At one point, the soon-to-be college student was seen resting her hand on her head while sobbing into the phone.

The emotional scene continued as she wiped tears from her eyes even after the call ended. The troubling images paint a poignant picture of her distress amidst her New York outing.

Suri Cruise, who was born in California, has spent most of her life living in New York with her mother, Katie Holme.

The 18-year-old is reportedly estranged from her father, Tom Cruise having last seen him in person in 2013, just a year after the couple's high-profile divorce.

Sources indicate that she will be pursuing a degree in fashion, marking an exciting new step in her academic and personal journey.

Katie recently praised her daughter for her distinctive fashion sense during an interview with The Sunday Times.

she has a unique style of her own, although she admitted that her daughter occasionally borrows items from her wardrobe.

"Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that’s fine," Holmes said, adding that she has saved a few pieces for Suri.



