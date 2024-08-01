Govt ends Saturday weekly off for govt schools in Islamabad

Students listen to their teacher during a lesson at the Islamabad College for girls in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: All the government schools and educational institutions in the federal capital will operate on Saturday as the authorities have decided to abolish the weekly off on the weekend.



A notification issued by the Ministry of Education stated that Saturday will no longer be an off day for all government educational institutions in Islamabad. The decision will be effective from August 10, as per the communique.

It further stated that two extra classes for Language and Mathematics, respectively, will be held on Saturdays. However, the students will have the option to skip the two classes.

It may be noted that sources reported in June that the federal government was mulling abolishing Saturday weekly off to restore six-day work week in the government offices.

The insiders had said that the Cabinet Division sought recommendations from all ministries which would be referred to the federal cabinet for the final decision regarding the weekly offs.