Cardi B files for DIVORCE from Offset second time, amid infidelity claims

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset after six years of marriage.

The move comes as Cardi seeks primary custody of their two children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

An insider told Page Six, "They’ve grown apart, which is the main reason behind her decision. This is something she feels strongly about."

Since their marriage began, the couple have faced persistent rumors of infidelity.

This week, Offset found himself at the center of fresh cheating allegations after being seen publicly with a woman he is said to have dated previously.

Despite his denials, the speculation continues to swirl.

Cardi B and Offset are now focusing on their two children. Sources reveal that her primary concern in the divorce is securing primary custody of their kids.

Additionally, there has been buzz about her possibly expecting a third child, although she has yet to address these rumors publicly.





