Rebel Wilson responds to 'The Deb' producers' lawsuit with scathing rant

Rebel Wilson has fired back at the producers of her directorial debut film, The Deb, with a scathing response amid an ongoing legal battle.



The 44-year-old actress is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, who are suing her over the project.

In her Instagram story, the actress thanked Len Blavatnik, the millionaire who funded the coming-of-age musical through AI Film, and requested that he cease supporting and shielding the three producers.

Labelling them as "f***wits", she abused them for being "vile and disgusting."

"Clearly these recent press articles and constant retaliations against me for speaking the truth on my small Australian movie are FALSE," she wrote.

"All I did was tell the truth about these absolute f****wits – now they launch a bogus defamation suit and bogus articles to inflict further harm."

The producers sued the actress, who is presently attending the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, for what they considered to be "inappropriate behaviour" after she accused them of embezzlement and sexual harassment.

The Bridesmaid actress also accused the producers of suing her when they prevented her coming-of-age musical film from making its Toronto International Film Festival debut.