Usher to release new concert movie Rendezvous in Paris: Deets inside

Usher's new concert movie will release in September: Deets inside

Usher has recently announced the release of his new concert movie, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which will release in September.



In a press statement via Variety, Usher said, “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans.”

“I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was,” continued the rapper.

Usher stated, “As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

The official synopsis read, “The concert movie incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession.”

Directed by Anthony Mandler, Usher’s new movie would capture the singer’s performance during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale.

The concert movie, which will arrive in movie theatres on September 12 for a limited theatrical run, would be released in the US and globally by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution.

It’s expected to play in approximately 2,000 locations across the globe.

Gushing over Usher, AMC’s chairman Adam Aron mentioned, “For 30 years, Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts.”

“Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show,” remarked Adam.

The AMC’s chairman added, “Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”