Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'devastated' after heinous incident

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "heartbroken" over dadly knife attack at a children's dance workshop in the UK that left two children dead and nine other people injured.

The event was a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 in Southport, England.



"Harry and Meghan are devastated and in great pain over the tragic incident in the UK," source close to he couple has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who feel unsafe in Britain without police protection, have not publicly shared any statement on the barbaric attack on children.

However, an insider has reveled the reaction of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, saying: "They seem to be in great shock and concerned about the families lost their loved ones."

On the other hands, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also sent love and prayers to the families lost their loved ones."

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also issued a statement to condemn the Monday's "horrific" incident.

Harry, who has two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, warned last week that it would be "dangerous" to bring his wife and children back to the UK.

The Duke, during an ITV documentary titled "Tabloids on Trial", claimed: "It's still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

Harry added: "It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country”, he said during the sit-down interview which aired on July 25."