A representational image of incarcerated PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid at a hospital after being shifted from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. — Geo News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Punjab minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been moved to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in the province's capital after her health deteriorated, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Rashid has been embroiled in various May 9 related cases and is currently behind bars in Kot Lakhpat jail on judicial remand.

Her lawyer has said that the court had time and again issued written orders and asked the authorities to ensure she gets timely medical attention.

However, Advocate Rana Mudassar told Geo News that since she was deprived of timely medical attention, her health deteriorated.

Mudassar added that the situation would be clear following her cancer-related tests.

Sources in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital told Geo News that Rashid — a former health minister — has been admitted to the medical facility for specific tests.

"She will undergo various tests. She also has trouble breathing. Her further medical check-up will take take place at a government hospital," the sources close to the matter said.

This is not the first time that the 72-year-old PTI leader has fallen sick as in May, she was transferred to Lahore's Services Hospital after she had collapsed.

Yasmin has been incarcerated for over a year, facing multiple charges related to the nationwide protests and riots that erupted on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Initially detained on May 12 under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, she was later arrested again for her alleged role in the May 9 unrest.

Several PTI leaders, including its founder, have been behind bars for nearly a year. Many of them are facing charges mainly stemming from the May 9 protests — in which state installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, were attacked.