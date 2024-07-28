Meghan Markle takes new direction inspired by Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle follows in step of Prince William, Kate Middleton after their incomes revealed

Meghan Markle is taking similar actions to Prince William and Kate Middleton in supporting a charity campaign.

King Charles's daughter-in-law Meghan is indulging her involvement in supporting a charity that provides food and clothing to those in need near her and Prince Harry’s residence in the US.

The Duchess, aged 42, has reportedly engaged in talks with Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the actress known for her role in Father of the Bride, regarding the prospect of assisting the non-profit Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, close to their home in Montecito.

Angela Miller-Bevan serves as the executive director and CEO of the store, which already receives support from Kimberly, aged 52, and her husband Brad Paisley, the 51-year-old country music superstar.

Angela said: “I know other celebrities that support us have spoken to Meghan. I’m hoping it works out. We’d love to have her as part of our family.” The project already works with stars such as Katy Perry, Rob Lowe and Footloose singer Kenny Loggins.

Angela said: “Celebrities and the wealthy people here in Santa Barbara do want to give back to their community. They give us a lot of support, which we are very grateful for – especially for our annual telethon.” Mum-of-two Meghan was spotted enjoying lunch with Kimberly, who also has two children, at trendy Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito last Sunday. Like Meghan, she is passionate about carrying out charity work.

It comes after royal accounts unveiled the extent of taxpayer funds allocated to support official duties of the Firm. Additionally, details of the monarch and William's personal incomes were disclosed.

Unlike his father, William has chosen not to disclose the amount of tax paid on his Duchy of Cornwall income, a practice Charles adhered to during his tenure.

According to The Telegraph, when asked why William didn't reveal the amount, sources said it was "how they had opted to do it for now" and that it reflected "what was required". But commentator and former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt questioned William's decision to withhold more information about his Duchy of Cornwall finances than his father did.



He said: "Royal non-disclosure triumphs over transparency. William's obsession with privacy trumps any concerns as to how this may look." He warned: "The absence of answers to basic questions could prove unsustainable in the years ahead."

The cash from the Duchy of Cornwall is used to fund William's Kensington Palace household and represents the personal funds for the heir to the throne.

But the accounts revealed yesterday also revealed William and wife Kate embarked on a campaign of philanthropy by making undisclosed personal donations to charities linked to the war in Ukraine, as well as to earthquake appeals in Turkey and Syria.