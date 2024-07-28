Ice Spice comes clean about being clueless during Super Bowl: ‘Still confused’

Camera’s focused and Taylor and Ice as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs claim victory

Ice Spice is still getting the hang of football after her meme-worthy attendance at the Super Bowl earlier this year alongside pal Taylor Swift.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26, the 24-year-old rapper recounted her experience watching the Kansas City Chiefs play and win against the San Francisco 49ers alongside Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I was incredibly confused. I'm still confused," Ice Spice confessed with a laugh.

When host Fallon probed her further into her football knowledge, Ice explained that she learned a few things during the big game, but admittedly, she has since forgotten.

“That day I had a sense of knowing, but it just went away,” she said.

Born Isis Naija Gaston, Ice Spice was seen sitting right next to the international pop sensation in the VIP booth as they watched the game unfold. With cameras eagerly focused on Swift for her reactions, some viewers were quick to catch on how lost Ice Spice looked.

Looking back on the now-viral reactions, Ice revealed, “I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered.”