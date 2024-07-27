Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik addresses the press conference in Islamabad on July 27, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

As the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) is eyeing return to power later this year, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday dared the opposition to topple the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) if it has required strength in parliament.

Reacting to PTI's accusations against the coalition government, Malik questioned why did not the opposition party form its government in the Centre with the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) despite winning most seats in the February 8 elections.



"If you want to remove us then do it. You don't want to resolve issues but to further complicate them. You should do talks instead of destroying everything," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today.

The minister accused the PTI of running a smear campaign against the state institutions and censured the opposition parties for turning down the government's offers for dialogue.



Malik offered talks to the Imran Khan-founded party. He said that the government has offered dialogue, whereas, the opposition talks about "destruction, sit-ins, and confrontational politics".

The minister added that the government is taking steps to eliminate terrorism, while the opposition speaks against these measures.

He also criticised the PTI for running "malicious campaign" against state institutions and resorting to politics of agitations without offering solutions to current problems.

He alleged that the objective of PTI is to destroy the country, saying that the that military installations and memorials of the country’s heroes were targeted and attacked by PTI workers on May 9, 2023.

Malik claimed that the incarcerated PTI founder had admitted to the inciting violent protests that took place on May 9 last year.

He criticised the previous PTI government for giving $4 billion to the 100 richest people during its tenure. He urged the former ruling party to hold dialogues to settle political disputes instead of creating disturbance in the country.



Responding to Malik's offer, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told Geo News that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should have reviewed its actions before offering talks in a "threatening tone".

He alleged that the government was offering talks but on the other hand, the PTI leaders and workers were being picked up and threatened. Gohar was of the view that a positive change in attitude would show the seriousness of dialogue from the government side.

The coalition government offered talks to the embattled party multiple times, however, the latter turned down all bids by refusing to engage in any kind of negotiations until its "stolen mandate is returned" and all detained workers and leaders were released.

In a recent statement shared by his sister Aleema Khan, the jailed party founder alleged that PML-N-led government was deliberately trying to pit the PTI and armed forces against each other to achieve its political motives.

'Food inflation falls to 2%'

Highlighting the incumbent government's performance, the federal minister said that economic policies have started showing results under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, resulting in a drop in food inflation from 48% to 2%.

He said that overall inflation in the country had also decreased to 12% from 38% due to the government’s measures.

He highlighted that inflation in the country is gradually decreasing, and all economic indicators show that the country is moving towards stability. The petroleum minister said alleviating poverty, reducing inflation, and providing job opportunities to the youth are the government’s foremost priorities.

Despite economic challenges, the government has allocated Rs600 billion in the current federal budget to uplift poor people. The minister said that the current government has allocated funds for the construction of dams, roads, and motorways, which will create job opportunities.

He said development projects are being executed especially in the backward areas to provide job opportunities to locals. He also noted that Rs50 billion had been allocated to protect 86% of electricity consumers in the country for the next three months.

He said that the government is determined to provide more relief to the masses and improve hospitals, digitise the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and privatise state-owned enterprises.

— With additional input from APP