Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles in new outing

By Web Desk
July 27, 2024

Queen Camilla radiated joy on Saturday as she made a stunning appearance at Royal Ascot. 

Arriving in style, Her Majesty was warmly greeted by her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, with the pair exchanging affectionate cheek kisses.

Camilla turned heads in a gorgeous blue and white floral midi dress, complemented by a chic white belt and matching shoes. 

As the thrilling races kicked off, she was seen showing a range of intense expressions from the Royal Enclosure.

Her glamorous presence and lively reaction captured the essence of a truly memorable day at Ascot.

