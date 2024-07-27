King Charles' cancer diagnosis heightens concerns over helicopter safety

In a newly uncovered chapter of royal drama, a forthcoming biography reveals a heated dispute between King Charles and Prince William over helicopter safety.



According to Robert Jobson’s upcoming book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, the tension flared earlier this year when the 75-year-old monarch voiced serious concerns about the safety of Prince William’s helicopter flights with Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Jobson's book, previewed by The Daily Mail, exposes that King Charles, who recently grappled with his mortality following a cancer diagnosis announced in February, grew increasingly anxious about the risks associated with these flights.

The King’s apprehensions led to a significant clash with his 42-year-old son, culminating in Charles presenting William with a formal document acknowledging the risks and placing full responsibility on him.

King Charles’ recent concerns about helicopter safety reflect a longstanding worry within the royal family, echoing the fears of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The biography reveals that Queen Elizabeth had previously urged William to avoid using a helicopter for trips from Kensington Palace to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall—a 115-mile journey.

Her strong stance on the issue was deeply influenced by the tragic 1967 helicopter crash that claimed the life of her flight captain, a haunting memory that shaped her cautious approach.