Prince Harry finally decides to end feud with King Charles sans Meghan

Prince Harry finally decides to end feud with King Charles Prince Harry is said to be determined to mend fences with his royal relatives even without Meghan Markle's consent, according to a new report. The Duke of Sussex has appeared willing to reconcile with his family, especially in light of the news that Charles and Princess Kate are undergoing cancer treatment. Harry could join his dad at Balmoral Castle in late August after the rest of the family has departed the Scottish estate, an insider told Express UK.

Cancer-stricken King Charles has seemingly decides to gives his estranged son Prince Harry another chance. Harry is also ready to repair the fractured relationship even if Meghan is not interested in returning to the royal fold.



It emerges amid reports that the Sussexes invited to Balmoral to join the rest of the royal family because the King and Queen want to relax and unwind.

"Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August. The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind, " said the source.

The members of the royal family will make their way to Balmoral after the castle closes down to the public on August 4 followed by the outer grounds closing on August 11.



"Mid-August has been pencilled in for the main arrivals while some members of the family could join a shooting event on August 12," said the source.



"The Sussexes will not be part of that meeting but Harry may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left. However, it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."

On the other hand, Harry - in new interview - has raised concerns that a lone attacker could target his family - including his wife and their two children - if they were to return to the UK, saying: "All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they've read. And whether it's a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."