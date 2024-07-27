Chris Hemsworth’s first wife reflects on early days: 'Was young and making mistakes'

Chris Hemsworth’s first wife opens up about early marriage mistakes.

Chris Hemsworth may now be a Hollywood superstar, but his rise to fame began on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, where he portrayed Kim Hyde from 2004 to 2007.

On the show, he was paired with actress Amy Mathews, who played his love interest, Rachel Armstrong.

Amy Mathews holds the unique distinction of being Chris Hemsworth's first on-screen 'wife'.

Reflecting on her time in the fictional Summer Bay, Amy recently shared with the Daily Telegraph, "I'm a different person now—it took me a long time to process that period of my life.

No one prepares you for fame, media scrutiny, or managing your own public image." She added, "I was young, learning, and making mistakes. If I could go back, I would approach things differently."

She also admitted her initial surprise at landing the role. "I was so shocked when I got Home and Away. I questioned whether it was the right fit for me, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

Amy first gained attention as Hemsworth's on-screen love interest on Home and Away, has since enjoyed a distinguished career, recently starring in the acclaimed series The Twelve.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, now a Hollywood icon renowned for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made headlines for his own personal life.



