Rod Stewart faces mortality with gratitude ahead of 80th birthday

Rod Stewart gives major health update in recent confession

Rod Stewart made a shocking revelation about his mortality ahead of his 80th birthday.

During an exclusive conversation with The Sun, the rock legend, who opened up about battling prostate cancer back in 2019, acknowledged that his “days are numbered.”

He told the outlet, "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

"I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

In addition, the 79-year-old admitted to being more “mindful of his health” for three years after experiencing traumatizing events.

Previously, the music star opened up on Loose Women about cancer spreading to other parts of his body.

He said at the time, "I had a touch of thyroid cancer, it was over and out within 10 minutes. I don't want to pretend I fought cancer for months and months. It was really easy to get rid of, but I did lose my voice – totally gone.”

Although Rod was shocked by the results, he was fortunate to have quickly recovered from slow-growing thyroid cancer.

Rod hinted at embracing life with humor and gratitude as he approaches his 80th birthday in January 2025.