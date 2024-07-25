Princess Beatrice gives huge favour to Prince Harry during surprise visit

The York Princess was among a group of VIP attendees spotted at Flackstock

Princess Beatrice attended the Flackstock music festival at Englefield Estate in Berkshire, honouring Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's former girlfriend.

The royal, aged 35, was a VIP guest at the event, which has raised over £495,000 for mental health in memory of Flack, a beloved British presenter who passed away in 2020.

Beatrice wore a puff-sleeved tea dress from Beulah London, paired with a green crossbody bag by Sophie Stanbury and a cropped denim jacket from Alice & Olivia.

She accessorized with a blooming flower crown, coordinated with her friend and TV presenter Natalie Pinkham, featuring vibrant hot pink and cherry red flowers that complemented her summer ensemble.

Flack, known for hosting Love Island and The X Factor, tragically passed away at the age of 40, two months after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

A coroner later ruled: "Although [Flack's] general fluctuating state was a background and important in her death, I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her.

"To me, that's it in essence."

Caroline’s mother, Christine Flack, gave an emotional speech about her "wonderful daughter" at the charity music festival.

She said: "Her laugh was infectious," and thanked everyone for making the festival a special celebration of her life.

Flack briefly dated Prince Harry, something the Duke of Sussex mentioned in his 2023 autobiography, Spare.