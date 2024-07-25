Beatrice, Eugenie react to royal rift ahead of Prince Harry’s interview

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie snub Prince Harry despite olive branch to royals

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appeared to have picked sides when it comes to their cousins Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex has previously shared that he has a close bond with his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, has seemingly drifted from the only connection he had with the royal family, per Bella Magazine.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family,” a source told the magazine. “They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”

Recently, in a show of support, the two sisters were attended the Royal Ascot last month, which was organised by Prince William.

At the event, Eugenie lauded William and his efforts while expressing her support for the royal family.

“I was delighted to support my family to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party,” the Princess said at the time.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams insisted that this was “unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother.”

This comes ahead of Prince Harry olive branch which he extended to the royals in his latest interview featured in ITV’s documentary Tabloids on Trial.

In the interview, the Duke invited the royals to join him in his mission against the British press that has consistently invaded their privacy.