Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes bond is still 'strong': Reports

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, according to a source, still have strong emotions for each other, with the insider revealing, "They love each other — they always will."



However, the source clarified, "But they are not back together."

Nonetheless, the insider expressed, “They wouldn’t be the first couple to get back together for the umpteenth time,” after which they concluded the chat.

This occurred after Shawn and Camilla were pictured together in Miami earlier this month, following their decision to split up for the second time at the end of 2024.

Shawn and Camilla are "amicable" after their breakup, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly after their outing.

“They are just friends,” the source revealed.

Referring to their brief reconciliation at Coachella last year, the insider added, “Shawn and Camila tried to make it work again romantically last summer but realized neither of them were ready to be in a relationship again.”

“[They] will always have a bond to an extent, as they have helped each other through their mental health struggles over the years,” adding, “Shawn and Camila both enjoy seeing each other, but it’s strictly friendly,” they concluded.