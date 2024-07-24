Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

In a bid to get reserved seats for women and minorities, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted declarations of its legislators from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating their affiliation with the party, sources privy to the party said on Wednesday.



The Supreme Court, in its short order announced on July 12, allowed the Imran Khan-founded party to receive seats in the assemblies reserved for women and non-Muslims.

In its reserved seats case ruling, the top court also asked the PTI to submit a list of eligible candidates for reserved seats to the electoral body within 15 days of the verdict. The ECP should then publish the list of reserved seats of the candidates on its website within seven days, the SC ruling stated.

Complying with the apex court, the PTI today submitted affidavits of 91 KP Assembly members and 105 Punjab Assembly lawmakers to the Election Commission, the party sources added.

Last week, as many as 37 PTI-backed MNAs submitted their affidavit of allegiance to the ECP, according to The News.

Out of the total 41 PTI-backed independent legislators, another four are expected to do the needful as per the apex court's order in a couple of days.

When contacted, senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Senate, had told The News that three lawmakers were sending their related documents from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The election regulator, in its July 19 notification, said it would implement the top court's order to grant reserved seats to the PTI.

Having been deprived of its election symbol, the PTI's candidates contested the February 8 elections as independents. However, these independents were directed by the party to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to be eligible for the reserved seats.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also filed a review petition against the SC ruling declaring the PTI eligible for the reserved seats.