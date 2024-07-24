Princess Beatrice makes bold move after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis

Princess Beatrice emphasized the importance of shielding skin from sun damage

Princess Beatrice advocated for sun protection following Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis.

Beatrice, 35, visited a school in London on Thursday, donning a floral dress from Me + Em.

The King's niece, a non-working royal, engaged with Year Five pupils at St Mary's and St John's Primary School, emphasizing the importance of shielding skin from sun damage and preventing potential skin cancers later in life.

The visit aligns with Beatrice's role as Patron of the British Skin Foundation, a position that has gained personal significance following her mother Sarah Ferguson's recent skin cancer diagnosis.

Sarah, 64, had a malignant melanoma removed earlier this year, shortly after treatment for breast cancer.

During the school assembly, Beatrice, who also supports charities like Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and the York Musical Society, received a bouquet from pupils and discussed UV protection.

She became Patron of the British Skin Foundation in 2023, a UK charity dedicated to funding research into skin diseases, including skin cancer, having supported numerous research projects with £17 million in funding.

Despite medical advice not to claim "cancer-free", Sarah Ferguson's prognosis is positive, and she has focused on writing a children's book titled "Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods", set for release in October.