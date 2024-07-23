Pete Davidson opens up about his struggle to quit substances

Pete Davidson, 30, opens up about his ongoing struggle with marijuana, admitting he "can't quit" the habit just "yet".

Although he has made progress in overcoming other substance issues and sought help for PTSD and borderline personality disorder in rehab, cannabis remains a challenge for him.

As per the Daily Mail, during his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour held in Atlantic City, he told the crowd: "I can't quit (weed) yet. It's all I have left. I did coke and ketamine and f****** all the pills and all that s***. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer."

It was revealed in August 2023 that Pete had looked into using ketamine as a coping mechanism for his despair. The Saturday Night Live alum has struggled with depression ever since the 9/11 terrorist attacks claimed the life of his fireman father.

In 2023, the comedian disclosed his use of ketamine, a horse tranquillizer, during a show at Madison Square Garden, as reported by Page Six.

According to a source close to Pete, he has been using a small amount of the drug, which has been FDA-approved as a nasal spray for treating severe depression that hasn't responded to other treatments.

This is reportedly how Pete has been using ketamine.

Pete has been open about his battles with mental health. In a 2022 YouTube interview he revealed: "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it."

He continued, revealing the depth of his challenges: "I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."