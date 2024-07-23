Ryan Reynolds reveals unusual way daughter expresses love for Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds, who was joined by Hugh Jackman for the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, spilled on the relationship his kids shared with his co-star.

During the premiere held at David H. Koch Theater in New York City, Reynolds revealed to People Magazine the unusual way his four-year-old daughter expresses her love to Jackman.

“I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved,” Reynolds joked. “My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally.”

At that, Jackman couldn’t help but chuckle as he stood beside him.

Reynolds continued, “And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So, she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might.”

Reynolds shares four children with wife Blake Lively, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child born in 2023 named Olin.

Meanwhile, Jackman and Deborra-lee, who separated last fall, share son Oscar, 23, and daughter, Ava, 19.

The two actors are playing titular superheroes in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to release in cinemas on July 26th, 2024. It is directed by another one of their pals, Shawn Levy.