Ryan Reynolds’ response to Taylor Swift’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has recently shut down rumour about Taylor Swift’s cameo in upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.



Speaking to E! News, Ryan said, “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor because she’s our friend—that is not in this film.”

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” shared the Free Guy actor.

Ryan told the outlet, “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan also addressed Taylor Swift as a babysitting option for his four children, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

Ryan’s co-star Hugh Jackman joked that Taylor “is the family’s nanny,” to which the Green Lantern replied that she’s not the “cheapest” babysitter.

“The cost of that is I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant,’” he quipped.

Earlier in May, Ryan appeared on Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie where he discussed about the TTPD singer.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be. And, we'll say this: we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start,” remarked the songstress.

Ryan added, You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres on July 26.