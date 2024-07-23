Fans speculate over Slash’s step-daughter’s 'suicide note' after death at 25

Slash's step-daughter’s death and her 'tragic' death note

Slash announced the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, but fans were shocked by a “suspicious” note she scheduled on her Instagram before her passing.



The Guns N' Roses guitarist shared the news on Instagram Sunday, not revealing the cause of death.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” Slash wrote.

“Lucy-Bleu was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” he added.

Slash concluded his announcement with a request for fans, for “privacy” and for “social media speculation [to] be kept to a minimum” as “they grieve and process this devastating loss,” as fans speculated if the rocker’s daughter committed suicide.

It appears that before her passing, Lucy-Bleu scheduled an alarming farewell on Instagram with a tragic note along with a selfie, just three hours before news of her death was announced.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity – I am sorry,” she wrote.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Fans rushed to the comment sections to share their suspicions over the post.

One user expressed concern, “...is this a scheduled post??” while another added, “Probably a 'suicide' goodbye.”

A third user chimed in with confidence, “this is a suicide note.”

Some fans urged to “respect” Slash’s request for “speculation [to] be kept to a minimum”.

“Please don't make speculations just respect her and her family,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

Slash shared Lucy-Bleu with his longtime partner, Meegan Hodges. The two were in a relationship back in 1989 and reignited their romance in 2015, after the guitarist’s divorce from Perla Ferrar.