Prince George inherits vast land, spanning 23 UK counties

Prince George is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William,

Prince George, who turns 11 today, reportedly possesses a net worth in the billions of pounds and has inherited an expansive land empire.



As second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William, George's estimated net worth stands around £2.9 billion ($3.6 billion), according to Reader's Digest.

His substantial wealth primarily derives from an inheritance of 133,000 acres of land spanning 23 UK counties, valued at approximately £0.83 billion ($1 billion) in 2019, as reported by the Economic Times.

George is also set to inherit the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, a vast portfolio worth more than £1 billion, generating an income of £21 million annually.

The income from the Duchy of Cornwall supports The Prince of Wales, his children, and their families, as well as charitable endeavors, raising over £100 million annually for various causes, as stated on the Royal Family's official website.

George's future as King will grant him access to additional financial benefits, including funds from the Duchy of Lancaster and the Sovereign Grant.

Prince George's influence on consumer spending, known as the "royal effect," has been notable. Items associated with him, such as the £9 Sunuva T-shirt he wore on his third birthday, sold out within an hour after William and Kate shared a photo of him in it, reported by the Express.

Looking ahead, George's destiny includes inheriting several titles upon his father's ascension to the throne, including Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester, Duke of Rothesay, and more.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, also possess considerable wealth, with Charlotte reportedly having a net worth of £3.92 billion ($5 billion) and Louis between £55 million ($70 million) and £98 million ($125 million).

Like her brother, Princess Charlotte has influenced fashion trends, dubbed the "Charlotte effect," with her attire choices sparking consumer interest and rapid sales, such as the GH Hurt & Son Ltd. shawl she wore upon her public introduction in 2015, which sold out swiftly, according to the Observer.



