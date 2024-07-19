Prince Harry releases key statement after facing big blow

Prince Harry issued a key statement after the CEO of Invictus Games, Dominic Reid, announced that he is parting ways with the charity foundation.



The Duke of Sussex lauded Dominic for being "dedicated" and transforming the Invictus Games into an "internationally recognised movement."



In a heartfelt note on Friday, the former working royal said, "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.

He added, "His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society."

While expressing his gratitude towards his former charity chief, Harry said, "What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people."



Notably, Dominic's resignation came after Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYS following a serious backlash.