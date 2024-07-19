Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve’s son to cameo in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Christopher Reeve's son to cameo in 'Superman'

Will Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve who starred in the titular role in the movie Superman and its three sequels from 1978 to 1987, teased his cameo on James Gunn’s Superman.



Reeve confirmed his appearance in the new DC Studios superhero movie as a tribute to his late father.

“I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen],” Reeve shared with TMZ.

According to reports, Reeve will portray the role of a TV reporter, which seems to be in accordance with his real life job, which is of an ABC News correspondent.

He teased details about his role despite promising to keep them a secret.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Reeve said.

“It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy…I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job cuz there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!”