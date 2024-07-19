Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark new feud with Beckhams

In 2023, Harry & Meghan was not nominated for an Emmy award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face a setback in their feud with David and Victoria Beckham, as the British couple secures five Emmy nominations for their biopic.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes' six-part series Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex's Heart of Invictus documentary were not nominated for any Emmys.

In comparison, the Beckham's have been nominated for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Composition.

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family," David told Hello!

"It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series."

Despite Harry and Meghan's docu-series reaching the top of the Netflix chart in both Britain and America, the royals did not get equivalent recognition.

In 2023, Harry & Meghan was not nominated for an Emmy award and Heart of Invictus received no nomination in 2024.

The outstanding documentary award was awarded to The 1619 Project. However, Meghan did win a People's Choice and a Gracie Award for her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

But the Duchess did not attend either ceremony.Since returning to her home state, Meghan has not attended the Emmys or the Oscars.

She did however attend the Variety's Power of Women awards in November 2023.The Sussexes have in general been mostly absent from the Hollywood A-lister circles.