Inside Brad Pritt and Angelina Jolie's main reason for divorce

Brad Pritt and Angelina Jolie in row over parenting styles

Brad Pritt and Angelina Jolie recently stole the limelight with yet another shocking revelation about their "very different parenting styles" during marriage.

During a candid conversation with PEOPLE about the stars' distinct parenting approaches, a source specifically blamed disagreements for the former couple's divorce.

The insider shared: "During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles," explaining that the Fight Club actor "grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids."

Speaking of The Tourist star, however, they added: "Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age."

Although "Brad and Angie clashed over this, they did always have the same vision for their kids' future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling."

However, the source explained that no matter what the reason might be, "they both care about the children."

For the unversed, the duo that filed for divorce back in 2019, shares six kids together, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.