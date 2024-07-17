King Charles makes final decision about reunion with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles has reportedly decided to keep his relationship alive with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, via Skype calls this summer.

For the unversed, the royal family is set to spend their summer break at Balmoral in August to 'unwind and relax' after a difficult start of 2024.

As reported by Express, "Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them."

The source added, "So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."

However, an insider claimed that the Monarch is likely to grow his bond with his grandkids through Skype calls.

"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to," the report stated.

Previously, Express.co.uk reported that "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August."

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," added the source.