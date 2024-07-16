Kate, William join forces after controversial Prince of Wales' title

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking to recruit a royal aide

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming together to address concerns related to the title of Prince of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales seem committed to gaining more support in Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish communities by hiring a key adviser to join their growing 'on the ground' team.

Although the new hire will manage Prince William and Catherine's public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the future King and Queen want their new Assistant Private Secretary to concentrate specifically on Wales and believe it's "essential" for them to speak conversational Welsh.

Unlike Prince William's father in 1969, he has no intention of holding an investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales, being aware of the ongoing tensions in certain local communities.

The Plaid Cymru Senedd group is thought to be hostile to the future King's 'Prince of Wales' title, previously declaring it has "no formal place or responsibility within Welsh life".

However, when The King made his eldest son The Prince of Wales shortly after his accession, a royal source told GB News William had begun learning Welsh, and wanted to deepen the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

It is understood The Prince and Princess wanted to support Welsh language and culture in their own way, and not follow the customs set out by older generations of the Royal Family - insisting they did not wish to rush things.

Almost two years after taking on their Wales titles, and after a testing year so far with The Princess' major abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, it appears Prince William and Catherine are driving forward with their plans, seeking "specific expertise on Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business".

Handled by the largest executive search firm in the United Kingdom, Odgers Berndtson has posted a job advert for an Assistant Private Secretary ("APS"), Wales & UK on behalf of Kensington Palace.

The successful candidate, according to the job description, will be required to deliver "written advice" to Prince William and Catherine, as well as carry out "ad hoc responsibilities" when the royal couple requests them.

Most of The Prince and Princess' public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be planned and delivered by the new aide, who will also be expected to build and manage relationships with different communities across the country on behalf of William and Catherine.

The APS will also be writing speeches for Their Royal Highnesses, and briefing their security team - an essential part of keeping the future King and Queen safe on public engagements.

Conscious of the intense public interest in the British Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine want their new hire to "remain discrete at all times and maintain confidentiality".