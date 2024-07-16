Richard Simmons' secret heartbreak before death at 76

Richard Simmons' final days marked by fear of biopic humiliation.

Richard Simmons, the energetic fitness guru renowned for his exuberant workouts and motivational persona, passed away at the age of 76 at his home in southern California.

Despite his decades-long career encouraging others to lead healthier lives, insiders reveal that Simmons harbored deep-seated feelings of inadequacy and disappointment towards the end of his life.



Sources close to Simmons disclosed that he died believing he had not achieved the recognition he desired, particularly lamenting the absence of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Richard died thinking that he had spent his entire life focused on his career and that he never truly made it," an insider shared with DailyMail.com.

The absence of this accolade reportedly left him feeling unfulfilled and overshadowed by perceived failures.

Additionally, he had expressed concerns about an upcoming biopic that he feared would expose him to public scrutiny and potential humiliation.

These anxieties compounded his sense of vulnerability and disillusionment in his final months.

Throughout his career, Simmons had become a beloved figure in the fitness industry, known for his distinctive attire and impassioned advocacy for healthy living.

Despite his success in motivating countless individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, Simmons privately grappled with feelings of inadequacy and the unfulfilled desire for recognition.

Richard Simmons, whose transformative journey from a once 268-pound teenager to a multifaceted media personality inspired millions, has left an indelible mark on the worlds of fitness, television, and literature.

His career spanned decades, during which he shared hard-won weight-loss strategies and motivational advice through various platforms.