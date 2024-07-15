Camila Cabello sparks reconciliation rumours with Shawn Mendes

Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also briefly reconciled last year

Could love be back on the field for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes?



The on-again, off-again couple sparked fresh rumors of a romantic reunion this past weekend after they were spotted at the Copa America final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, July 14.

In videos circulating X, fans caught glimpses of the Senorita singers sitting next to each other, engaged in a lively conversation and sharing smiles.

While they kept things low-key with no obvious PDA, the sighting was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Twitter was abuzz with comments like, "They can’t stay away from each other!" and comparisons to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on-again, off-again saga, dubbing them "Jelena 2.0."

Camila and Shawn’s romance originally blossomed in 2019, captivating fans until their amicable breakup in 2021.

At the time, they released a joint statement emphasising their enduring friendship, stating, "We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Despite their split, the two have had several notable reunions. In April 2023, they were spotted sharing a kiss at Coachella, followed by a date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in May. However, they reportedly ended things again by June 2023.