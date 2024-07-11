Zooey Deschanel shares rare insight into relationship with Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel reflects on her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel has recently shared insight into her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Scott.

“We both contribute a lot, just in different ways,” said the 44-year-old actress in a new interview with PEOPLE regarding her new partnership with Vera Bradley.

Zooey revealed, “I'm obsessive about packing everyone's suitcases down to the second — I want to be fully prepared for everything.”

“Jonathan, on the other hand, excels at logistics, planning our schedules, and managing itineraries,” she stated.

Zooey noted, “I feel like we both carry our weight.”

The actress, who shares two children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, added, “As for who's the passenger princess? That would be my children — they just enjoy the ride and eat the snacks.”

Earlier in May, Jonathan told the outlet about the couple's upcoming nuptials.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones,” he remarked.

Jonathan continued, “And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate.”

“We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally,” he mentioned.

For the unversed, the couple sparked romance rumours in 2019, while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Jonathan’s twin brother Drew and Zooey’s sister Emily.

However, after four years of dating, Jonathan and Zooey were engaged on a family vacation in Scotland in August 2023.