Ariana Grande addresses ‘misperceptions’ of her personal life

Ariana Grande acknowledged everyone has ‘their own interpretations’ of her music

Ariana Grande has learned that sometimes, silence is the best answer.

During her recent appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 31-year-old pop star reflected on the ongoing speculations about her personal life and the misinterpretation of her lyrics in her new album, Eternal Sunshine, released in March 2024.

Admitting that she uses her music to “express my feelings of my experiences,” Grande noted, “But the thing is, is that people still have so many… They took it how they took it.”

She further explained, “They have so many of their own interpretations of this music, and it’s so interesting to see because I’m like, ‘Wow, this is so beautiful. This means something to me and to you it means something completely different.’”

The Grammy-winner emphasised that despite the speculations, she is happy to keep her private life private and has no interest to clear things up.

“I think that’s a beautiful thing because I know what I wrote the songs about, and I know what they helped me sort of heal [from]... There’s still a lot of misperceptions about everything out there [regarding my personal life] so I’m like, okay, good, I guess it wasn’t too direct. Good, great, fine,” she reflected.

At the end of the day, said Grande, “Protecting that peace and privacy is actually far more important than the understanding and approval of letting people in in that way [that] is destructive. And maybe letting people in through art is cathartic and necessary to live.”