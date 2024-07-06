Eras Tour show Amsterdam: Travis Kelce’s sweet gesture for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift on head

Travis Kelce sweetly planted a kiss on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s head after making a totally unexpected, surprise appearance at her Eras Tour show in Amsterdam on Friday.



The popular couple came out from backstage holding hands after the Kansas City Chiefs star watched the Grammy winner’s concert at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, made their way towards the exit while waving at their fans in the crowd.

The singer was even seen pushing the football player by his waist to move him along.

In viral footage circulating social media shared by a fan, the pair wrapped arms around each other before Kelce gave Swift a sweet kiss on the head.

The songstress stunned in a shimmering blue minidress with matching boots, while the NFL star looked casual but stylish in a white graphic hoodie with matching shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Kelce has been travelling back and forth between the US and Europe while Swift continues her historic tour's international leg.

He had flown to her third show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, having spent the previous evening at his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wedding in California.

Many thought that Swift's beau had "surprised" her, as fans noticed the moment when her eyes brightened upon seeing him in the crowd.