Sabrina Carpenter breaks new chart record

Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK records

Sabrina Carpenter is getting to new heights by breaking new records with her songs.



The US singer, the voice behind the two of this summer's biggest songs, just recently broke a UK chart record, according to the Official Charts Company.

The star, born Pennsylvania, became the first female artist to rank at the top with two positions, both the number one and number two on the singles chart, and that also for three consecutive weeks.

The songstress’ Please Please Please reigned at the top position on this week's chart, along with her previous single Espresso holding its position at number two.

Before Carpenter, The Beatles bagged the same achievement back in the 1960s, getting the chart double spots on two separate occasions.

Not so long ago, Justin Bieber also got to the top two slots in 2015 for four weeks, while Ed Sheeran reached up to five weeks on two occasions in 2017.

However, Espresso eventually recorded a little bit more streams (7.1m) in the last week than Please Please Please (7m), despite being in second place.

Both songs are going to be featured on Carpenter’s upcoming album Short ‘n Sweet, set to be released in August.