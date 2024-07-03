Ian McKellen gives health update after stage injury: Must ‘avoid work’

Ian McKellen plays Sir John Falstaff in a production of ‘Player King’

Ian McKellen is updating concerned fans about his health after he suffered a nasty fall during a performance at a London theatre last month.

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, July 2, the veteran actor, 85, told fans that though he is doing better now, he still needs time to recover before he can return to stage.

“Just two weeks after my accident on stage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery — but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks,” the Lord of the Rings star wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

McKellen, who plays Sir John Falstaff in the Shakespeare-adapted play Player King, announced that his understudy, David Semark, will take his place for the upcoming shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, and Newcastle to ensure that the “show goes on.”

The X-Men alum further apologised to his fans for his inability to perform in the upcoming shows.

“Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience,” he wrote, adding, “But Robert Icke’s masterful production remains intact. His mis en scene is compelling throughout and his actors, led by Toheeb Jimho and Richard Coyle as Prince Hal and his father, remain on top form.”

“Go see for yourself!” he concluded.