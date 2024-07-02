Megan Thee Stallion gushes over ‘mentors’ Beyonce, Jay-Z: ‘Like family’

Megan Thee Stallion gushed over the ‘intelligent’ power couple

Megan Thee Stallion has nothing but praises and gratitude for her mentors, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

During her recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 29-year-old rapper gushed about the power couple, whom she considers “family.”

“Never did I ever think that I was going to be managed by the people that I looked up to. It just felt like a big family,” the Savage hitmaker said, adding, “They’re just so intelligent. They’ve been through everything. They’re still going through it right now, but they just know how to carry it.”

She continued, “And I’m learning from the best. I feel like I’m in the right spot, the right position. I’ve never felt so safe in a situation where I feel like these people got my back. I’ve just seen how much they’ve grown, and how much they hustle and how much they let all the talk and whatever else people say roll off their back.”

The three-time Grammy winner further reflected on how Beyonce and Jay-Z looked out for her when she parted ways with her record label and went independent.

“They told me, ‘You need to do this on your own. You already know what it is, you got all the tools, all the legal s*** that you’re going through right now — I know that you’re learning something. So, you should be able to figure out how to get ahead and be your own boss,’” she recollected.