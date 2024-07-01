Kate Middleton leaves fans saddened with latest decision

Kate Middleton's latest move leaves fans saddened

Kate Middleton, who has attended Wimbledon nearly every year since 2011 as she's the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has left her fans awaiting on the first day of the tennis tournament.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts also remained silent as Wimbledon kicked off on Monday. Kate's decision to not to share any message left tennis fans saddened.

No members of the royal family have turned up to attend the first day of the event as a year plagued with troubles for the King and the royal family.



However, other celebrities stole the spotlight instead. David Beckham and David Attenborough turned cameras as they appeared to be in great spirits along with other elites.

Princess Kate's absent was felt by her fans as they kept waiting for their beloved royal's surprise appearance, but she did not grace the event due to her ongoing chemotherapy.

Wimbledon chiefs have admitted they "don't know" who will present trophies at this year's tennis tournament, however will give Kate as much “flexibility as possible” as she continues her treatment.

"We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," Jevans told Telegraph Sport.



Royal expert Emily Andrews has speculated that Kate may indeed make an appearance at Wimbledon this month.

Some other royal commentators still believe that she will attend the final to present the trophy. Some other young royals including Lady Lady Louise Windsor, princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to fill the royal box.