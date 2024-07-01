'Imran Khan to decide about deserters' return to PTI after release'

PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will decide about the return of former members to the party fold after getting released from prison, Geo News reported citing sources amid reports of deserters' willingness to join again.

Until then, he has halted the return of those who parted ways with the former ruling party, sources added.

A host of PTI leaders held back to back press conferences announcing dissociation with the PTI, after crackdown was launched on those allegedly involved in the violent incidents of May 9 triggered by Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

However soon, ahead of the February 8 elections, reports had emerged that some deserters desired to rejoin the party's ranks once more, but the PTI leadership categorically denied taking anyone back.



PTI leader Hammad Azhar on December 26, 2023, said that most of the former PTI leaders who were "forced" to hold press conferences to announce their breaking away from the party were willing to return.

"The majority of those who were forced to hold press conferences wish to return to the party. PTI founder Imran Khan will personally decide on the return of these individuals on a case-to-case basis,” Azhar had stated in a tweet.

As the reports of PTI desserters' willingness to return started circulating, a seven-member committee was formed on the orders of the party founder, which will decide fate of the former members' return to the party-fold.

Sources said that the committee will be led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and comprise Asad Qaiser, Hamid Khan, Shehryar Afridi, Barrister Gohar and Shibli Faraz, the sources said.

They said the body would send a list of final names to the PTI founder who would take decision about them.

Meanwhile, they said, Shandana Gulzar will report on the PTI women’s cases as well as the leaders’ reasons behind quitting the party.