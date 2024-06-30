How Gwyneth Paltrow knew marriage to Chris Martin was doomed?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin 'consciously uncoupled' in 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow recalled the epiphany she felt that her marriage with Chris Martin had come to an end.

The Mirror reported on Saturday, June 29, that the 51-year-old actress and businesswoman penned the exact moment in a personal essay for British Vogue.

"It was my birthday, my 38th," she began. "My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside."

After weaving the whole picture-perfect scene with her words, she detailed the dark realisation.

"I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day," Paltrow continued, "But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over."

"It would be years before we said the words aloud," she added, keeping the realisation to herself at the time. But that weekend, "a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth."

After a decade of marriage, the Iron Man actress and Coldplay’s frontman publicly confirmed their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

The former couple co-parents two children, 20-year-old daughter Apple and 18-year-old son Moses.

Since their separation, followed by divorce, in 2015, Paltrow and Martin have reunited for family gatherings, holidays, and birthdays.

Most recently, Chris, 47, got engaged to Dakota Johnson in March after six years of dating. Some reports claimed Paltrow had taken over their wedding planning.