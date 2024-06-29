King Charles faces big setback as key royal figure halts official duties

King Charles faces big shock as key royal figure halts official duties

King Charles faced a major setback as the 'most hardworking' royal figure and his dearest sister, Princess Anne, has been advised to pause official engagements for the 'foreseeable future.'

For the unversed, the Princess Royal was rushed to emergency after sustaining 'minor injuries and a concussion' after being struck by a horse in the head.

This horrific incident took place when the King's sister was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday, June 23.

However, Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 28.

Now, a royal commentator Michael Cole claimed that she might not be returning to royal duties for the foreseeable future as recovering from concussion is not a 'minor matter.'

In conversation with GB News, he said, "This is why she had the five-night stay at Southmead Trauma Centre in Bristol... What is known is that the princess will not be returning to royal duties, which she is a very keen pursuer of such, for the foreseeable future."

Speaking about her royal visits, the royal expert shared, "She was supposed to be going to Canada this weekend. This week she was supposed to have been in Scotland, but obviously she's not going to do any of that until the doctors sign her off and say that she's back fit and ready to discharge her duties."

It is pertinent to mention that the Monarch is reportedly concerned about his sister's health, however, he is also worried about the scarcity of active working royals, especially after his and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.