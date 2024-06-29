Andy Cohen ‘regrets’ one question he asked Oprah Winfrey in 2013

Andy Cohen recalls 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey

Andy Cohen recalls one question he asked Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live, which he now “regrets” he shouldn’t have.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while celebrating the 15th anniversary of the show, Cohen revealed about the question that Winfrey may not have understood.

"This was a huge moment for me and for the show," Cohen says, looking back on footage of the moment. "I'm such a fan of Oprah."

In the interview, Cohen followed his gut and asked Winfrey if she’s “taken a dip in the lady pond.”

“That's probably one of my few regrets,” Cohen says.

“It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show," he continues. "It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's every had sex with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?”

However, Winfrey had a straight-forward answer, saying, “No, no I have not. Thank you.”

The media magnate, according to Cohen, was "super cool" and "it was not awkward" when the cameras stopped.

Nevertheless, Winfrey's friend Gayle King later informed him that the former talk show host might not have comprehended the question correctly.

“Gayle King told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by ‘the lady pond,’” Cohen shares.

“I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am. That remains, I think, my favourite episode.”