Prince William becomes stronger person who does not give up

Prince William 'does not give up easily'

Prince William has become a 'stronger' person and heir to the throne because of traumas he overcame in the past years, a royal expert has claimed.

The Prince of Wales has faced tough hurdles in recent times but they have only made the heir to the throne stronger, according to royal commentator Ingrid Seward.



The last few years has seen the father-of-three grapple with several traumas, including the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, while his dad King Charles and his wife Princess Kate have both been diagnosed with cancer.

The commentator went on claiming that William's relationship with Harry has also 'upset him more than he would care to admit'.



She told the Mirror: "The traumas of the past year have made [William] a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."



Describing the future King's personality, Ingrid said: "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit."

The commentator went on: "But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed. His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs."

Ingrid Seward also claimed that the loss of the late Queen "brought William and Charles closer" as they grieved together.

William, 42, is now one step closer to the throne, a role he's been preparing for his whole life.

