At least four die as mercury soars to 42°C in Karachi

Volunteers of Edhi Foundation cooling commuters with water in Karachi on Friday, June 21, 2024. — PPI

As the port remains under the grip of sizzling summer, at least four people on Monday lost their lives to intense heat and humidity.



The mercury in the port city soared to 42°C, while the intensity of the "feels like" temperature reached 51°C at around 2pm today.

In a statement, Karachi police chief surgeon Summaiya Syed said four people lost their lives to extreme heat and humidity.

Two bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital while as many were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, she added.

According to the Jinnah Hospital administration, 10 people affected by heat stroke were brought to the health facility in the last four days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said the port city would remain in the grip of a partial heatwave during the next three days.

"Karachi will remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this period, the sea breeze will remain blocked during the day, which will increase the intensity of heat," Sarfaraz told Geo News.

Owing to the rising temperature in Karachi, the Met Office official instructed citizens to protect themselves from the heat for the next two to three days, insisting on increasing the consumption of water and juices to ensure hydration.

He added that the weather would remain hot and humid during this period, while the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover between 38°C and 40°C.

During the day, Balochistan's hot winds will continue to blow from the northwest, while the sea breeze may resume in the evening. Temperatures, however, are expected to slightly drop from Wednesday with mercury likely to drop down to 39°C or 37°C.

Moreover, the PMD also forecast more than normal rains in southern parts of Sindh, including Karachi this year.

Monsoon rains may begin in the eastern parts of Sindh from July 2 or 3, while Karachi may also receive monsoon rains in the first week of July, he added.

Meanwhile, the weather in most parts of Sindh is likely to remain extremely hot for the next three days.

In Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Shikarpur, the temperature may reach 46°C to 48°C, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Tharparkar and Badin are likely to experience temperatures ranging from 44°C to 46°C.